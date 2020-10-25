iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6,413.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period.

IEFA stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.04 and a 200-day moving average of $57.85.

