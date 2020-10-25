iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $222.64 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $234.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.65.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

