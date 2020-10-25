iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,074,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,298,000 after acquiring an additional 24,470 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,103,000 after acquiring an additional 22,922 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,263,000 after acquiring an additional 86,493 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 359,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,257,000 after acquiring an additional 19,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $67.87 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.39.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

