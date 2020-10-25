IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Receives $11.08 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 569.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 123,342 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISEE remained flat at $$6.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,001. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $537.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

