J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $63.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates pubs. The principal activity of the company is development and management of public houses. It operates primarily in United Kingdom. JD Wetherspoon Plc is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom. “

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

Shares of JDWPY opened at $54.70 on Thursday. J D Wetherspoon has a 52 week low of $34.94 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.68.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 09, 2020, it operated 875 pubs and 50 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J D Wetherspoon (JDWPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.