J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Receives $63.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

J D Wetherspoon stock opened at $54.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 1.20. J D Wetherspoon has a 52-week low of $34.94 and a 52-week high of $92.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.68.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 09, 2020, it operated 875 pubs and 50 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

