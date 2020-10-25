Jacobsen Capital Management Sells 219 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Jacobsen Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,778 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.2% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,598 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,052,559,000 after purchasing an additional 660,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,268,029,000 after purchasing an additional 260,069 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,020,000 after purchasing an additional 862,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,448,494 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,438,826,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.62.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $198.01 on Friday. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.