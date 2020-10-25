James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Receives $30.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

JHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHX. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 5.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 893.1% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the second quarter worth $56,000. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JHX stock opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.29. James Hardie Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.37.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.00 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 6.38%. Research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

