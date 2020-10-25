Jarvis Securities plc (JIM.L) (LON:JIM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $608.37

Jarvis Securities plc (JIM.L) (LON:JIM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $608.37 and traded as high as $814.00. Jarvis Securities plc (JIM.L) shares last traded at $799.00, with a volume of 17,783 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 703.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 608.37. The company has a market cap of $74.38 million and a P/E ratio of 17.87.

About Jarvis Securities plc (JIM.L) (LON:JIM)

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides a range of stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; ISA and SIPP investment wrappers; savings schemes; and financial administration, settlement, and custody services to other stockbrokers and investment firms, as well as to individuals.

