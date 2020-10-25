JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) versus Cal-Maine Foods (OTCMKTS:CALM) Head-To-Head Comparison

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) and Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares JBS and Cal-Maine Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JBS -0.05% 18.89% 4.67% Cal-Maine Foods 3.19% 4.61% 3.89%

This table compares JBS and Cal-Maine Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JBS $49.70 billion 0.20 $1.54 billion N/A N/A Cal-Maine Foods $1.35 billion 1.43 $18.39 million $0.44 90.34

JBS has higher revenue and earnings than Cal-Maine Foods.

Volatility and Risk

JBS has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cal-Maine Foods has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for JBS and Cal-Maine Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JBS 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cal-Maine Foods 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cal-Maine Foods has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.36%. Given Cal-Maine Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cal-Maine Foods is more favorable than JBS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of JBS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Cal-Maine Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Cal-Maine Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cal-Maine Foods beats JBS on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

JBS Company Profile

JBS S.A., a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power. In addition, it is involved in tallow, palm oil, caustic soda, stearin, transportation, dog biscuits, hygiene and personal care, and sausage casings business; the operation of distribution centers and harbors; and the provision of cattle fattening, transportation, logistics, warehousing, and waste management and recycling services. Further, the company trades in cooked frozen meat; and operates Mercado da Carne store that provides beef and related items. It offers its products under the 1953, Doriana, Friboi, Massa Leve, Maturatta, Seara, Seara Gourmet, Swift, Angus Friboi, Anglo, Big Frango, Bordon, ConfianÃ§a, delicate, Do Chef, Frangosul, Frigor Hans, LeBon, Reserva Friboi, Rezende, 1855, IncrÃ­vel Seara, 5 Star, Aspen Ridge, Plumrose, Gold'n Plump, Just Bared Chicken, La Herencia, Moy Park, Pilgrim's, Primo, Rigamonti, and Swift Black. The company was formerly known as Friboi Ltda. JBS S.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels. It sells its products to various customers, including national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product consumers primarily in the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western, and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

