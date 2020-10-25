Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Navient in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $3.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navient’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Get Navient alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Navient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.86. Navient has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.48 million. Navient had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 549.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Navient by 34.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 33.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Navient in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navient in the first quarter valued at $80,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anna Escobedo Cabral acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,431.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Remondi acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $391,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.