John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.30

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and traded as high as $24.30. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 60,583 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 377.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 498.6% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 62,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

