JPJ Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of JPJ Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of JPJ Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of JKPTF opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. JPJ Group has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $17.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32.

JPJ Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Japan, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Jackpotjoy and Vera&John segments. It offers bingo, slots, casino, and other games through Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Botemania, Vera&John, Costa Bingo, InterCasino, Solid Gaming, and other brands.

