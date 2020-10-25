JPJ Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of JPJ Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:JKPTF opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.32. JPJ Group has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $17.07.
About JPJ Group
