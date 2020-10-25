JPJ Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of JPJ Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:JKPTF opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.32. JPJ Group has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $17.07.

About JPJ Group

JPJ Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Japan, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Jackpotjoy and Vera&John segments. It offers bingo, slots, casino, and other games through Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Botemania, Vera&John, Costa Bingo, InterCasino, Solid Gaming, and other brands.

