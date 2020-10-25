JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) a €4.30 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €5.75 ($6.76) target price on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €4.36 ($5.13).

ZIL2 stock opened at €7.85 ($9.24) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89. The firm has a market cap of $497.38 million and a PE ratio of -25.74. ElringKlinger AG has a 1-year low of €3.42 ($4.02) and a 1-year high of €9.84 ($11.58).

ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

