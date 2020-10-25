JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) a €4.30 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €5.75 ($6.76) target price on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €4.36 ($5.13).

ZIL2 stock opened at €7.85 ($9.24) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89. The firm has a market cap of $497.38 million and a PE ratio of -25.74. ElringKlinger AG has a 1-year low of €3.42 ($4.02) and a 1-year high of €9.84 ($11.58).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

