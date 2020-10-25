JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of Vinci from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vinci currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of VCISY opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. Vinci has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $28.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

