Kellogg (K) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Kellogg (NYSE:K) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

Kellogg has raised its dividend payment by 10.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years.

K opened at $66.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.06.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

In other news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $518,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $5,214,208.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 540,834 shares of company stock valued at $36,144,500 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

