Kelt Exploration Ltd (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Receives $2.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Kelt Exploration Ltd (OTCMKTS:KELTF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.71.

Several brokerages have commented on KELTF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.25 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of KELTF stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2018, the company held petroleum and natural gas rights in 841,415 net acres of undeveloped land.

