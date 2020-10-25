Kendall Capital Management Buys Shares of 13,590 Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 40,490 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 12.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 233,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 25,527 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 58.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 26,780 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase in the first quarter worth about $136,000. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Eddy F. Schmitt purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $301,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,176.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 4,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $49,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,267.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Benchmark cut shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th.

SCS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.06. 521,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,630. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $23.02.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $818.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.67 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

