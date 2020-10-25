Kendall Capital Management Has $722,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

Shares of MRK opened at $79.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

