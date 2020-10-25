Kendall Capital Management Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,428.6% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 64.5% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $183.60 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $187.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

