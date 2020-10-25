Kendall Capital Management Sells 345 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $73.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average is $41.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Truist cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.