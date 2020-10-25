Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L) (LON:KYGA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $263.29

Shares of Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L) (LON:KYGA) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $263.29 and traded as low as $106.00. Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L) shares last traded at $108.25, with a volume of 51,298 shares.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L) in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $194.18 million and a P/E ratio of 35.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 111.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 263.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of €0.26 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L)’s payout ratio is 2,657.48%.

About Kerry Group plc (KYGA.L) (LON:KYGA)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

