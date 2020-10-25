KeyCorp Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

GPK has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

NYSE:GPK opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

