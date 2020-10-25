Kin (KIN) Hits Market Cap of $29.29 Million

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 25th. In the last week, Kin has traded 267.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kin has a market capitalization of $29.29 million and $662,153.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Mercatox, IDEX and Fatbtc.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00094692 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00232091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00033249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.92 or 0.01353908 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00137410 BTC.

Kin Token Profile

Kin’s genesis date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Stellarport, Mercatox, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Allbit, COSS, DDEX, IDEX, Fatbtc, Bancor Network, OTCBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.