Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) (TSE:KXS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $194.18

Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) (TSE:KXS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.18 and traded as high as $214.07. Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) shares last traded at $213.71, with a volume of 59,617 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) from C$230.00 to C$288.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) from C$190.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Pi Financial set a C$250.00 price objective on Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) from C$190.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) from C$220.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 215.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$194.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$179.59.

Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) (TSE:KXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$85.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$71.89 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.3936812 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 9,200 shares of Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$215.11, for a total transaction of C$1,979,035.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$48,264,146.29. Also, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 2,000 shares of Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$187.49, for a total value of C$374,980.00. Insiders have sold 31,200 shares of company stock worth $6,638,835 over the last three months.

About Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.