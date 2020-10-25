KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KGFHY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investec cut KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of KGFHY stock opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.55. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $8.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

KINGFISHER PLC/SH Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

