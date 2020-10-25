Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

KGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $8.61 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $119,441,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,093,314 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,467,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,048 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,441,382 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $22,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

