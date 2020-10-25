Kinross Gold (TSE:K) PT Raised to C$15.50

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight Capital increased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th.

K opened at C$11.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.48. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.00 and a 1-year high of C$13.59.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.1293373 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.51, for a total transaction of C$125,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$160,615.89.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

