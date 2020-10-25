KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) Given a €81.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €69.91 ($82.25).

Shares of KGX stock opened at €71.68 ($84.33) on Wednesday. KION GROUP AG has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($96.26). The business’s fifty day moving average is €75.10 and its 200 day moving average is €60.66.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

