Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kion Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Kion Group alerts:

OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.