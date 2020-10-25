Knoll (KNL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $274.10 million during the quarter. Knoll had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 2.17%.

Shares of NYSE KNL opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $679.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.86. Knoll has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Knoll’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.

In other news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,411 shares in the company, valued at $437,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

