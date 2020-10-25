Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Receives $20.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KN shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

NYSE KN traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $16.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,881. Knowles has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $22.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.76, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Knowles had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Knowles will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald Macleod acquired 10,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $150,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,284.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 670.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

