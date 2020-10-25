Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Insider Sells $544,810.50 in Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.39, for a total transaction of $544,810.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,273.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jason Ehrlich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 13th, Jason Ehrlich sold 5,000 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Jason Ehrlich sold 2,200 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $156,816.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $364,180.00.

Shares of NYSE KOD opened at $96.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.43. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $96.83.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04.

Several analysts have recently commented on KOD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kodiak Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $123,000.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

