Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Acquired by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 67.7% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 16,325 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 490.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 124,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.76.

NYSE KSS opened at $23.97 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $59.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.31.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.