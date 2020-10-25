Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Raised to $24.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KSS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group cut Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.76.
Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.31. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $59.28. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 1.67.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 512.6% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 17,330 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kohl’s
Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.
