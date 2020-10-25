Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Raised to $24.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KSS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group cut Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.76.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.31. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $59.28. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 1.67.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 512.6% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 17,330 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

