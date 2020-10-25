Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

KHNGY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.79. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.75.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.