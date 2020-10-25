Kuehne + Nagel International’s (KHNGY) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Monday, August 10th. CSFB reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Kuehne + Nagel International presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

