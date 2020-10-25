Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on November 13th

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

Lakeland Bancorp has increased its dividend by 32.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.00. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

LBAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

In related news, Director Robert E. Mccracken bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,681 shares of company stock worth $87,826 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

