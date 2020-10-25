Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 21.99%.

Shares of LBAI opened at $11.77 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $594.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lakeland Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other news, Director Robert E. Mccracken acquired 3,500 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $36,015.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 8,681 shares of company stock worth $87,826. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.