Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Lam Research by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,112,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lam Research by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,625,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,853,000 after acquiring an additional 51,171 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 952,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,003,000 after acquiring an additional 449,491 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 833,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,684,000 after acquiring an additional 291,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,124,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.67.

LRCX stock opened at $353.92 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $387.70. The company has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $334.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,111 shares of company stock worth $17,753,830 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

