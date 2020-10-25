Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Increased to $420.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lam Research from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $376.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $383.67.

Lam Research stock opened at $353.92 on Thursday. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $387.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,655 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total transaction of $6,546,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,111 shares of company stock valued at $17,753,830 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Lam Research by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

