Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $424.00 at KeyCorp

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $421.00 to $424.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $22.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $25.81 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 reissued a buy rating and set a $425.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $313.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $383.67.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX opened at $353.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.17. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 20.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total transaction of $3,421,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total transaction of $6,546,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,111 shares of company stock worth $17,753,830 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.