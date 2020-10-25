Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.45 Billion

Equities analysts expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to report sales of $4.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.32 billion. Lear reported sales of $4.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full year sales of $16.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.83 billion to $16.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $19.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.60 billion to $19.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lear.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS.

LEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Lear from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Lear in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lear from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lear from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.13.

LEA stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.51. 478,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,023. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.59. Lear has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Lear in the second quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Lear in the second quarter worth $92,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the second quarter worth $126,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Lear by 24.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lear (LEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.