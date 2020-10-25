Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Holdings Decreased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lear were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEA. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lear by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $550,899,000 after purchasing an additional 628,787 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth about $44,130,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 410.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 364,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,742,000 after buying an additional 293,134 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth about $31,748,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth about $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

LEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lear from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lear from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lear from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.13.

LEA stock opened at $134.51 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $143.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.15 and its 200-day moving average is $109.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by $0.84. Lear had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.