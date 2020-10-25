LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,288 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. D. B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 6.8% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 12,437 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the third quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,272 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,035.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $188.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.92. The stock has a market cap of $127.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $210.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.63.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

