LexAurum Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 306.4% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,570,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,937 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 96.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,923,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,939,000 after buying an additional 1,438,765 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 34.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,517,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,291,000 after buying an additional 910,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Realty Income by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,585,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,233,000 after acquiring an additional 886,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,525,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,761,000 after acquiring an additional 381,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

NYSE O opened at $60.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.68. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

