LexAurum Advisors LLC Invests $281,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.5% in the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

VO opened at $187.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $187.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

