LexAurum Advisors LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 662.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 4,487.5% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $239.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.76. The firm has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $243.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.08.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,668 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,047. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

