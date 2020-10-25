LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $775.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $719.05.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.19, for a total transaction of $5,078,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,172 shares in the company, valued at $15,014,656.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $1,325,016.00. Insiders have sold a total of 28,390 shares of company stock valued at $19,718,278 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $735.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $709.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $622.43. The company has a market cap of $86.46 billion, a PE ratio of 83.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $778.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

